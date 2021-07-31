2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Macmath makes four saves in Real Salt Lake’s scoreless tie

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 11:18 PM

Zac Macmath had four saves in Real Salt Lake’s 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

RSL (5-4-6) outshot the Dynamo (3-4-9) 9-8, with three shots on goal to four for the Dynamo.

Marko Maric saved all three shots he faced for the Dynamo.

Both teams next play Wednesday. The Dynamo visit Austin and RSL visits the LA Galaxy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

