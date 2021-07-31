2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
LPGA ISPS HANDA World Invitational Scores

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 3:49 PM

Saturday
At Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Courses
Ballymena, Northern Ireland
Purse: $4.5 million
Galgorm Castle
Yardage: 6,546; Par: 73
Massereene Golf Club
Yardage: 6,461; Par: 72
Third Round

Pajaree Anannarukarn 70-69-66_205

Jennifer Kupcho 66-69-70_205

Emma Talley 67-65-73_205

Chella Choi 66-69-71_206

Atthaya Thitikul 71-67-70_208

Wichanee Meechai 70-72-67_209

Su Oh 68-72-69_209

Liz Nagel 75-68-67_210

Sarah Kemp 70-71-69_210

Ryann O’Toole 72-68-70_210

Mina Harigae 69-69-72_210

Charley Hull 68-68-74_210

Yealimi Noh 73-70-68_211

Ursula Wikstrom 70-70-71_211

Pornanong Phatlum 68-71-72_211

Gemma Dryburgh 66-70-75_211

Paula Reto 74-71-67_212

Lina Boqvist 72-72-68_212

Alana Uriell 70-73-69_212

Sydnee Michaels 73-69-70_212

Lindsey Weaver 72-69-71_212

Georgia Hall 68-73-71_212

Muni He 71-69-72_212

Linnea Strom 70-70-72_212

Min Seo Kwak 67-70-75_212

Yu Liu 75-70-68_213

Lindy Duncan 73-72-68_213

Cloe Frankish 72-73-68_213

Alison Lee 73-70-70_213

Tiia Koivisto 71-71-71_213

Olivia Mehaffey 70-72-71_213

Dottie Ardina 72-69-72_213

Kristen Gillman 72-69-72_213

Lauren Coughlin 72-73-69_214

Katherine Perry-Hamski 74-69-71_214

Esther Henseleit 70-73-71_214

Stephanie Kyriacou 70-72-72_214

Karolin Lampert 70-72-72_214

Johanna Gustavsson 72-69-73_214

Pernilla Lindberg 73-66-75_214

Missed the cut (Third Round)

Liz Young 73-70-72_215

Lydia Hall 70-71-74_215

Lizette Salas 73-71-72_216

Kristy McPherson 70-73-73_216

Marta Martin 72-73-72_217

Cheyenne Knight 71-74-72_217

Nicole Broch Larsen 77-67-73_217

Maria Hernandez 72-72-73_217

Nuria Iturrioz 74-71-73_218

Sarah Burnham 68-73-77_218

Elina Nummenpaa 73-72-74_219

Amy Boulden 73-72-74_219

Caroline Inglis 71-74-74_219

Franziska Friedrich 71-74-74_219

Alice Hewson 73-71-75_219

Bronte Law 69-75-75_219

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 71-72-76_219

Andrea Lee 70-73-76_219

Celine Herbin 71-69-79_219

Silvia Banon 74-71-75_220

Lauren Kim 74-71-75_220

Laura Fuenfstueck 72-73-75_220

Olivia Cowan 71-72-77_220

Kylie Henry 73-71-78_222

