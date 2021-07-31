LPGA ISPS HANDA World Invitational Scores

|Saturday
|At Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Courses
|Ballymena, Northern Ireland
|Purse: $4.5 million
|Galgorm Castle
|Yardage: 6,546; Par: 73
|Massereene Golf Club
|Yardage: 6,461; Par: 72
|Third Round
Pajaree Anannarukarn 70-69-66_205
Jennifer Kupcho 66-69-70_205
Emma Talley 67-65-73_205
Chella Choi 66-69-71_206
Atthaya Thitikul 71-67-70_208
Wichanee Meechai 70-72-67_209
Su Oh 68-72-69_209
Liz Nagel 75-68-67_210
Sarah Kemp 70-71-69_210
Ryann O’Toole 72-68-70_210
Mina Harigae 69-69-72_210
Charley Hull 68-68-74_210
Yealimi Noh 73-70-68_211
Ursula Wikstrom 70-70-71_211
Pornanong Phatlum 68-71-72_211
Gemma Dryburgh 66-70-75_211
Paula Reto 74-71-67_212
Lina Boqvist 72-72-68_212
Alana Uriell 70-73-69_212
Sydnee Michaels 73-69-70_212
Lindsey Weaver 72-69-71_212
Georgia Hall 68-73-71_212
Muni He 71-69-72_212
Linnea Strom 70-70-72_212
Min Seo Kwak 67-70-75_212
Yu Liu 75-70-68_213
Lindy Duncan 73-72-68_213
Cloe Frankish 72-73-68_213
Alison Lee 73-70-70_213
Tiia Koivisto 71-71-71_213
Olivia Mehaffey 70-72-71_213
Dottie Ardina 72-69-72_213
Kristen Gillman 72-69-72_213
Lauren Coughlin 72-73-69_214
Katherine Perry-Hamski 74-69-71_214
Esther Henseleit 70-73-71_214
Stephanie Kyriacou 70-72-72_214
Karolin Lampert 70-72-72_214
Johanna Gustavsson 72-69-73_214
Pernilla Lindberg 73-66-75_214
|Missed the cut (Third Round)
Liz Young 73-70-72_215
Lydia Hall 70-71-74_215
Lizette Salas 73-71-72_216
Kristy McPherson 70-73-73_216
Marta Martin 72-73-72_217
Cheyenne Knight 71-74-72_217
Nicole Broch Larsen 77-67-73_217
Maria Hernandez 72-72-73_217
Nuria Iturrioz 74-71-73_218
Sarah Burnham 68-73-77_218
Elina Nummenpaa 73-72-74_219
Amy Boulden 73-72-74_219
Caroline Inglis 71-74-74_219
Franziska Friedrich 71-74-74_219
Alice Hewson 73-71-75_219
Bronte Law 69-75-75_219
Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 71-72-76_219
Andrea Lee 70-73-76_219
Celine Herbin 71-69-79_219
Silvia Banon 74-71-75_220
Lauren Kim 74-71-75_220
Laura Fuenfstueck 72-73-75_220
Olivia Cowan 71-72-77_220
Kylie Henry 73-71-78_222
