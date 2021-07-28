Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 48 25 .658 — San Jose (San Francisco) 47…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 48 25 .658 — San Jose (San Francisco) 47 26 .644 1 Modesto (Seattle) 39 34 .534 9 Stockton (Oakland) 29 44 .397 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 41 31 .569 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 38 34 .528 3 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 33 40 .452 8½ Visalia (Arizona) 16 57 .219 25½

Sunday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 5

San Jose 11, Stockton 5

Modesto 14, Fresno 9

Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 3, Fresno 2

San Jose 9, Inland Empire 0

Stockton 12, Visalia 11, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Modesto 2

Wednesday’s Games

Inland Empire at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

