Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|48
|25
|.658
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|47
|26
|.644
|1
|Modesto (Seattle)
|39
|34
|.534
|9
|Stockton (Oakland)
|29
|44
|.397
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|31
|.569
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|38
|34
|.528
|3
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|33
|40
|.452
|8½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|57
|.219
|25½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 5
San Jose 11, Stockton 5
Modesto 14, Fresno 9
Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 3, Fresno 2
San Jose 9, Inland Empire 0
Stockton 12, Visalia 11, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 3, Modesto 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Inland Empire at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
Visalia at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
