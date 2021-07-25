Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|48
|23
|.676
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|45
|26
|.634
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|38
|33
|.535
|10
|Stockton (Oakland)
|28
|43
|.394
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|39
|31
|.557
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|37
|33
|.529
|2
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|32
|39
|.451
|7½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|55
|.222
|23½
___
|Friday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 1
Stockton 10, San Jose 5
Fresno 6, Modesto 3
Lake Elsinore 11, Inland Empire 2
|Saturday’s Game
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Visalia 4
San Jose 8, Stockton 1
Modesto 8, Fresno 6
Inland Empire 9, Lake Elsinore 4
|Sunday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
