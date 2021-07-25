2020 Olympics: Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold medal | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | COVID-positive volleyball player quarantines
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 12:59 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 48 23 .676
San Jose (San Francisco) 45 26 .634 3
Modesto (Seattle) 38 33 .535 10
Stockton (Oakland) 28 43 .394 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 39 31 .557
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 37 33 .529 2
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 32 39 .451
Visalia (Arizona) 16 55 .222 23½

___

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 1

Stockton 10, San Jose 5

Fresno 6, Modesto 3

Lake Elsinore 11, Inland Empire 2

Saturday’s Game

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Visalia 4

San Jose 8, Stockton 1

Modesto 8, Fresno 6

Inland Empire 9, Lake Elsinore 4

Sunday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

