Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|46
|21
|.687
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|44
|23
|.657
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|36
|31
|.537
|10
|Stockton (Oakland)
|25
|42
|.373
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|35
|31
|.530
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|34
|32
|.515
|1
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|31
|36
|.463
|4½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|16
|51
|.239
|19½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Visalia 6, Lake Elsinore 3, 10 innings
Inland Empire 13, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Fresno 9, Stockton 7
San Jose 5, Modesto 4
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 18, Visalia 10
San Jose 9, Stockton 3
Fresno 2, Modesto 1
Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
