Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 44 21 .677 — San Jose (San Francisco) 42 23 .646 2 Modesto (Seattle) 36 29 .554 8 Stockton (Oakland) 25 40 .385 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 34 30 .531 — Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 33 31 .516 1 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 30 35 .462 4½ Visalia (Arizona) 15 50 .231 19½

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 15, Inland Empire 5

Fresno at Stockton, ppd.

San Jose 14, Modesto 3

Visalia 8, Lake Elsinore 5

Saturday’s Games

Fresno 16, Stockton 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Fresno 3, Stockton 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Jose 5, Modesto 4

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Inland Empire 4

Lake Elsinore 11, Visalia 6

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

