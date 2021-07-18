Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|44
|21
|.677
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|42
|23
|.646
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|36
|29
|.554
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|25
|40
|.385
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|34
|30
|.531
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|33
|31
|.516
|1
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|30
|35
|.462
|4½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|15
|50
|.231
|19½
___
|Friday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 15, Inland Empire 5
Fresno at Stockton, ppd.
San Jose 14, Modesto 3
Visalia 8, Lake Elsinore 5
|Saturday’s Games
Fresno 16, Stockton 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Fresno 3, Stockton 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Jose 5, Modesto 4
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Inland Empire 4
Lake Elsinore 11, Visalia 6
|Sunday’s Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
