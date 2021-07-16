Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|42
|21
|.667
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|40
|23
|.635
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|36
|27
|.571
|6
|Stockton (Oakland)
|25
|38
|.397
|17
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|33
|29
|.532
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|32
|30
|.516
|1
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|29
|34
|.460
|4½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|14
|49
|.222
|19½
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 14, Visalia 3
Inland Empire 7, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Fresno 5, Stockton 2
San Jose 9, Modesto 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Inland Empire 19, Rancho Cucamonga 8
Lake Elsinore 10, Visalia 3
Fresno 5, Stockton 0
San Jose 13, Modesto 1
|Thursday’s Games
Inland Empire 10, Rancho Cucamonga 6
Fresno 18, Stockton 0
San Jose 10, Modesto 3
Lake Elsinore 12, Visalia 4
|Friday’s Games
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
