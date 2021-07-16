Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 42 21 .667 — San Jose (San Francisco) 40…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 42 21 .667 — San Jose (San Francisco) 40 23 .635 2 Modesto (Seattle) 36 27 .571 6 Stockton (Oakland) 25 38 .397 17 South Division W L Pct. GB Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 33 29 .532 — Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 32 30 .516 1 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 29 34 .460 4½ Visalia (Arizona) 14 49 .222 19½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 14, Visalia 3

Inland Empire 7, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Fresno 5, Stockton 2

San Jose 9, Modesto 2

Wednesday’s Games

Inland Empire 19, Rancho Cucamonga 8

Lake Elsinore 10, Visalia 3

Fresno 5, Stockton 0

San Jose 13, Modesto 1

Thursday’s Games

Inland Empire 10, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Fresno 18, Stockton 0

San Jose 10, Modesto 3

Lake Elsinore 12, Visalia 4

Friday’s Games

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.