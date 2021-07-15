Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|41
|21
|.661
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|39
|23
|.629
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|36
|26
|.581
|5
|Stockton (Oakland)
|25
|37
|.403
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|32
|29
|.525
|—
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|32
|29
|.525
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|28
|34
|.452
|4½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|14
|48
|.226
|18½
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 14, Visalia 3
Inland Empire 7, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Fresno 5, Stockton 2
San Jose 9, Modesto 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Inland Empire 19, Rancho Cucamonga 8
Lake Elsinore 10, Visalia 3
Fresno 5, Stockton 0
San Jose 13, Modesto 1
|Thursday’s Games
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
