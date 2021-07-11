Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|39
|21
|.650
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|37
|23
|.617
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|36
|24
|.600
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|25
|35
|.417
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|32
|27
|.542
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|30
|29
|.508
|2
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|26
|34
|.433
|6½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|14
|46
|.233
|18½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Fresno 5, San Jose 0
Modesto 8, Stockton 5
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 5
Inland Empire 7, Visalia 1
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno 5, San Jose 3
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Lake Elsinore 9
Visalia 8, Inland Empire 3
Modesto 14, Stockton 3
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
