Coronavirus News: Getting a vaccine protects everyone | New surge has younger patients in Spain's hospitals | Mask or no mask in public? | Track the region's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 39 21 .650
San Jose (San Francisco) 37 23 .617 2
Modesto (Seattle) 36 24 .600 3
Stockton (Oakland) 25 35 .417 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 32 27 .542
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 30 29 .508 2
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 26 34 .433
Visalia (Arizona) 14 46 .233 18½

___

Saturday’s Games

Fresno 5, San Jose 0

Modesto 8, Stockton 5

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 5

Inland Empire 7, Visalia 1

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 5, San Jose 3

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Lake Elsinore 9

Visalia 8, Inland Empire 3

Modesto 14, Stockton 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

Fiscal Service digital playbook flags workflows ripe for automation

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up