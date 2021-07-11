Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 39 21 .650 — San Jose (San Francisco) 37…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 39 21 .650 — San Jose (San Francisco) 37 23 .617 2 Modesto (Seattle) 36 24 .600 3 Stockton (Oakland) 25 35 .417 14 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 32 27 .542 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 30 29 .508 2 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 26 34 .433 6½ Visalia (Arizona) 14 46 .233 18½

Saturday’s Games

Fresno 5, San Jose 0

Modesto 8, Stockton 5

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 5

Inland Empire 7, Visalia 1

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 5, San Jose 3

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Lake Elsinore 9

Visalia 8, Inland Empire 3

Modesto 14, Stockton 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

