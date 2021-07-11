Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 38 21 .644 — San Jose (San Francisco) 37…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 38 21 .644 — San Jose (San Francisco) 37 22 .627 1 Modesto (Seattle) 35 24 .593 3 Stockton (Oakland) 25 34 .424 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 31 27 .534 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 30 28 .517 1 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 26 33 .441 5½ Visalia (Arizona) 13 46 .220 18½

Friday’s Games

Fresno 6, San Jose 5

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 1

Stockton 11, Modesto 5

Inland Empire 7, Visalia 3

Saturday’s Games

Fresno 5, San Jose 0

Modesto 8, Stockton 5

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 5

Inland Empire 7, Visalia 1

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

