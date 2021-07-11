Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|37
|22
|.627
|1
|Modesto (Seattle)
|35
|24
|.593
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|25
|34
|.424
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|31
|27
|.534
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|30
|28
|.517
|1
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|26
|33
|.441
|5½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|13
|46
|.220
|18½
___
|Friday’s Games
Fresno 6, San Jose 5
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 1
Stockton 11, Modesto 5
Inland Empire 7, Visalia 3
|Saturday’s Games
Fresno 5, San Jose 0
Modesto 8, Stockton 5
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 5
Inland Empire 7, Visalia 1
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.