Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 12:19 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 38 21 .644
San Jose (San Francisco) 37 22 .627 1
Modesto (Seattle) 35 24 .593 3
Stockton (Oakland) 25 34 .424 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 31 27 .534
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 30 28 .517 1
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 26 33 .441
Visalia (Arizona) 13 46 .220 18½

___

Friday’s Games

Fresno 6, San Jose 5

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 1

Stockton 11, Modesto 5

Inland Empire 7, Visalia 3

Saturday’s Games

Fresno 5, San Jose 0

Modesto 8, Stockton 5

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Lake Elsinore 5

Inland Empire 7, Visalia 1

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Sports

