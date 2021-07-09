Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|37
|20
|.649
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|36
|21
|.632
|1
|Modesto (Seattle)
|34
|23
|.596
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|24
|33
|.421
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|29
|27
|.518
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|28
|28
|.500
|1
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|26
|31
|.456
|3½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|13
|44
|.228
|16½
|Tuesday’s Games
Inland Empire 11, Visalia 10
Fresno 6, San Jose 3
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 7
Modesto 3, Stockton 2, 10 innings
|Wednesday’s Games
Fresno 4, San Jose 3, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 16, Lake Elsinore 3
Modesto 5, Stockton 3
Inland Empire 11, Visalia 5
|Thursday’s Games
San Jose 7, Fresno 3
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 4
Stockton 9, Modesto 0
Inland Empire 7, Visalia 3
|Friday’s Games
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Fresno at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
