Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB San Jose (San Francisco) 37 20 .649 — Fresno (Colorado) 36…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB San Jose (San Francisco) 37 20 .649 — Fresno (Colorado) 36 21 .632 1 Modesto (Seattle) 34 23 .596 3 Stockton (Oakland) 24 33 .421 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 29 27 .518 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 28 28 .500 1 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 26 31 .456 3½ Visalia (Arizona) 13 44 .228 16½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Inland Empire 11, Visalia 10

Fresno 6, San Jose 3

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 7

Modesto 3, Stockton 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno 4, San Jose 3, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 16, Lake Elsinore 3

Modesto 5, Stockton 3

Inland Empire 11, Visalia 5

Thursday’s Games

San Jose 7, Fresno 3

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 4

Stockton 9, Modesto 0

Inland Empire 7, Visalia 3

Friday’s Games

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fresno at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.