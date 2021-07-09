Coronavirus News: Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Va. correctional facilities reopening to visitors soon | Concern for kids as delta spreads | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 1:02 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
San Jose (San Francisco) 37 20 .649
Fresno (Colorado) 36 21 .632 1
Modesto (Seattle) 34 23 .596 3
Stockton (Oakland) 24 33 .421 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 29 27 .518
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 28 28 .500 1
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 26 31 .456
Visalia (Arizona) 13 44 .228 16½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Inland Empire 11, Visalia 10

Fresno 6, San Jose 3

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 7

Modesto 3, Stockton 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno 4, San Jose 3, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 16, Lake Elsinore 3

Modesto 5, Stockton 3

Inland Empire 11, Visalia 5

Thursday’s Games

San Jose 7, Fresno 3

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 4

Stockton 9, Modesto 0

Inland Empire 7, Visalia 3

Friday’s Games

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fresno at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

