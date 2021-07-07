Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|35
|20
|.636
|1
|Modesto (Seattle)
|33
|22
|.600
|3
|Stockton (Oakland)
|23
|32
|.418
|13
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|27
|27
|.500
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|26
|28
|.481
|1
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|26
|29
|.473
|1½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|13
|42
|.236
|14½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Modesto 5, Visalia 4
Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 4
Stockton 3, San Jose 2, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Fresno 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Inland Empire 11, Visalia 10
Fresno 6, San Jose 3
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 7
Modesto 3, Stockton 2, 10 innings
|Wednesday’s Games
Fresno at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
