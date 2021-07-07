Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB San Jose (San Francisco) 36 19 .655 — Fresno (Colorado) 35…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB San Jose (San Francisco) 36 19 .655 — Fresno (Colorado) 35 20 .636 1 Modesto (Seattle) 33 22 .600 3 Stockton (Oakland) 23 32 .418 13 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 27 27 .500 — Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 26 28 .481 1 Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 26 29 .473 1½ Visalia (Arizona) 13 42 .236 14½

Sunday’s Games

Modesto 5, Visalia 4

Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 4

Stockton 3, San Jose 2, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Fresno 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Inland Empire 11, Visalia 10

Fresno 6, San Jose 3

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Lake Elsinore 7

Modesto 3, Stockton 2, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Fresno at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Visalia at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

