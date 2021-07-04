Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|36
|17
|.679
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|34
|19
|.642
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|31
|22
|.585
|5
|Stockton (Oakland)
|22
|31
|.415
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|26
|27
|.491
|½
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|25
|27
|.491
|½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|24
|28
|.462
|1½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|13
|40
|.245
|13
___
|Friday’s Games
Modesto 8, Visalia 1
Fresno 2, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Stockton 4, San Jose 3
Lake Elsinore 11, Inland Empire 3
|Saturday’s Games
Modesto 9, Visalia 5
San Jose 9, Stockton 0
Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 5
Fresno 10, Rancho Cucamonga 9
|Sunday’s Games
Modesto at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Visalia at Inland Empire, 3 p.m.
Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.