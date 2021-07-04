Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Sports

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 1:02 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
San Jose (San Francisco) 36 17 .679
Fresno (Colorado) 34 19 .642 2
Modesto (Seattle) 31 22 .585 5
Stockton (Oakland) 22 31 .415 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 26 27 .491 ½
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 25 27 .491 ½
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 24 28 .462
Visalia (Arizona) 13 40 .245 13

___

Friday’s Games

Modesto 8, Visalia 1

Fresno 2, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Stockton 4, San Jose 3

Lake Elsinore 11, Inland Empire 3

Saturday’s Games

Modesto 9, Visalia 5

San Jose 9, Stockton 0

Lake Elsinore 8, Inland Empire 5

Fresno 10, Rancho Cucamonga 9

Sunday’s Games

Modesto at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia at Inland Empire, 3 p.m.

Fresno at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

