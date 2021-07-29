2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 11:17 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 40 35 .533
Jupiter (Miami) 36 37 .493 3
Daytona (Cincinnati) 36 39 .480 4
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 46 .352 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 49 23 .681
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 44 30 .595 6
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 40 35 .533 10½
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 37 37 .500 13
Dunedin (Toronto) 33 41 .446 17
Lakeland (Detroit) 28 45 .384 21½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa at Palm Beach, 1st game, ppd.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 2nd game, ppd.

Bradenton 4, Dunedin 3, 10 innings

Jupiter 8, Lakeland 2

St. Lucie at Daytona, ppd.

Fort Meyers at Clearwater, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa 8 Palm Beach 3, 1st game

Tampa at Palm Beach, 2nd game, ppd.

Clearwater 4, Fort Myers 2, 1st game

Clearwater 3, Fort Myers 2, 2nd game

Daytona 4, St. Lucie 3, 1st game

St. Lucie at Daytona, 2nd game

Dunedin 3, Bradenton 1

Lakeland 3, Jupiter 2

Friday’s Games

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Palm Beach, noon

Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon

Jupiter at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

