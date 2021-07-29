Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|40
|35
|.533
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|36
|37
|.493
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|36
|39
|.480
|4
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|46
|.352
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|49
|23
|.681
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|44
|30
|.595
|6
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|40
|35
|.533
|10½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|37
|37
|.500
|13
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|33
|41
|.446
|17
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|28
|45
|.384
|21½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Tampa at Palm Beach, 1st game, ppd.
Tampa at Palm Beach, 2nd game, ppd.
Bradenton 4, Dunedin 3, 10 innings
Jupiter 8, Lakeland 2
St. Lucie at Daytona, ppd.
Fort Meyers at Clearwater, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
Tampa 8 Palm Beach 3, 1st game
Tampa at Palm Beach, 2nd game, ppd.
Clearwater 4, Fort Myers 2, 1st game
Clearwater 3, Fort Myers 2, 2nd game
Daytona 4, St. Lucie 3, 1st game
St. Lucie at Daytona, 2nd game
Dunedin 3, Bradenton 1
Lakeland 3, Jupiter 2
|Friday’s Games
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Tampa at Palm Beach, noon
Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon
Jupiter at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.