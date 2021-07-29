Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 40 35 .533 — Jupiter (Miami) 36…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 40 35 .533 — Jupiter (Miami) 36 37 .493 3 Daytona (Cincinnati) 36 39 .480 4 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 46 .352 13 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 49 23 .681 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 44 30 .595 6 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 40 35 .533 10½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 37 37 .500 13 Dunedin (Toronto) 33 41 .446 17 Lakeland (Detroit) 28 45 .384 21½

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa at Palm Beach, 1st game, ppd.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 2nd game, ppd.

Bradenton 4, Dunedin 3, 10 innings

Jupiter 8, Lakeland 2

St. Lucie at Daytona, ppd.

Fort Meyers at Clearwater, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa 8 Palm Beach 3, 1st game

Tampa at Palm Beach, 2nd game, ppd.

Clearwater 4, Fort Myers 2, 1st game

Clearwater 3, Fort Myers 2, 2nd game

Daytona 4, St. Lucie 3, 1st game

St. Lucie at Daytona, 2nd game

Dunedin 3, Bradenton 1

Lakeland 3, Jupiter 2

Friday’s Games

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Palm Beach, noon

Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon

Jupiter at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

