Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 1:02 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 34 31 .523
Daytona (Cincinnati) 30 35 .462 4
Jupiter (Miami) 29 35 .453
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 39 .391
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 44 20 .688
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 41 23 .641 3
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 36 29 .554
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 32 32 .500 12
Dunedin (Toronto) 27 37 .422 17
Lakeland (Detroit) 23 40 .365 20½

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa 13, Lakeland 4

Palm Beach 7, St. Lucie 0

Dunedin 15, Clearwater 10, 10 innings

Jupiter 9, Fort Meyers 1

Daytona 4, Bradenton 3

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland 10 Tampa 3

St. Lucie 6, Palm Beach 3

Dunedin 17, Clearwater 6

Fort Meyers 7, Jupiter 5

Daytona 2, Bradenton 1

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, noon.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, noon

Dunedin at Clearwater, noon

Bradenton at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

