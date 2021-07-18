Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|34
|31
|.523
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|30
|35
|.462
|4
|Jupiter (Miami)
|29
|35
|.453
|4½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|39
|.391
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|44
|20
|.688
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|41
|23
|.641
|3
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|36
|29
|.554
|8½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|32
|32
|.500
|12
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|27
|37
|.422
|17
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|23
|40
|.365
|20½
|Friday’s Games
Tampa 13, Lakeland 4
Palm Beach 7, St. Lucie 0
Dunedin 15, Clearwater 10, 10 innings
Jupiter 9, Fort Meyers 1
Daytona 4, Bradenton 3
|Saturday’s Games
Lakeland 10 Tampa 3
St. Lucie 6, Palm Beach 3
Dunedin 17, Clearwater 6
Fort Meyers 7, Jupiter 5
Daytona 2, Bradenton 1
|Sunday’s Games
Lakeland at Tampa, noon.
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon
Jupiter at Fort Meyers, noon
Dunedin at Clearwater, noon
Bradenton at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Bradenton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
