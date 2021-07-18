Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 34 31 .523 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 30…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 34 31 .523 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 30 35 .462 4 Jupiter (Miami) 29 35 .453 4½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 39 .391 8½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 44 20 .688 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 41 23 .641 3 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 36 29 .554 8½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 32 32 .500 12 Dunedin (Toronto) 27 37 .422 17 Lakeland (Detroit) 23 40 .365 20½

Friday’s Games

Tampa 13, Lakeland 4

Palm Beach 7, St. Lucie 0

Dunedin 15, Clearwater 10, 10 innings

Jupiter 9, Fort Meyers 1

Daytona 4, Bradenton 3

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland 10 Tampa 3

St. Lucie 6, Palm Beach 3

Dunedin 17, Clearwater 6

Fort Meyers 7, Jupiter 5

Daytona 2, Bradenton 1

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, noon.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, noon

Dunedin at Clearwater, noon

Bradenton at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

