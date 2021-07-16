Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 33 31 .516 — Jupiter (Miami) 29…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 33 31 .516 — Jupiter (Miami) 29 34 .460 3½ Daytona (Cincinnati) 29 35 .453 4 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 38 .397 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 44 19 .698 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 41 22 .651 3 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 35 29 .547 9½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 32 31 .508 12 Dunedin (Toronto) 26 37 .413 18 Lakeland (Detroit) 22 40 .355 21½

Thursday’s Games

Tampa 8, Lakeland 1

Palm Beach 5, St. Lucie 4

Jupiter 2, Fort Meyers 1, 1st game

Jupiter 9, Fort Meyers 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Clearwater 3, Dunedin 1

Bradenton 11, Daytona 1

Friday’s Games

Tampa 13, Lakeland 4

Palm Beach 7, St. Lucie 0

Dunedin 15, Clearwater 10, 10 innings

Jupiter 9, Fort Meyers 1

Daytona 4, Bradenton 3

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, noon.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, noon

Dunedin at Clearwater, noon

Bradenton at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

