Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|33
|31
|.516
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|29
|34
|.460
|3½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|29
|35
|.453
|4
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|38
|.397
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|44
|19
|.698
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|41
|22
|.651
|3
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|35
|29
|.547
|9½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|32
|31
|.508
|12
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|26
|37
|.413
|18
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|22
|40
|.355
|21½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Tampa 8, Lakeland 1
Palm Beach 5, St. Lucie 4
Jupiter 2, Fort Meyers 1, 1st game
Jupiter 9, Fort Meyers 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
Clearwater 3, Dunedin 1
Bradenton 11, Daytona 1
|Friday’s Games
Tampa 13, Lakeland 4
Palm Beach 7, St. Lucie 0
Dunedin 15, Clearwater 10, 10 innings
Jupiter 9, Fort Meyers 1
Daytona 4, Bradenton 3
|Saturday’s Games
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Lakeland at Tampa, noon.
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon
Jupiter at Fort Meyers, noon
Dunedin at Clearwater, noon
Bradenton at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.