Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|31
|29
|.517
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|28
|33
|.459
|3½
|Jupiter (Miami)
|26
|34
|.433
|5
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|23
|36
|.390
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|39
|21
|.650
|2½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|35
|26
|.574
|7
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|31
|29
|.517
|10½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|24
|36
|.400
|17½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|21
|37
|.362
|19½
|Sunday’s Games
Daytona 6, Jupiter 4, 10 innings
Fort Myers 13, St. Lucie 9
Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 5
Tampa 6, Dunedin 1
Clearwater 4, Bradenton 4, susp. 9th inning
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Tampa 6, Lakeland 2
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, ppd.
Fort Meyers 12, Jupiter 10
Dunedin 9, Clearwater 1
Bradenton 6, Daytona 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Lakeland at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m
Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
