Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 12:39 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 31 29 .517
Daytona (Cincinnati) 28 33 .459
Jupiter (Miami) 26 34 .433 5
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 23 36 .390
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 41 18 .695
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 39 21 .650
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 35 26 .574 7
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 31 29 .517 10½
Dunedin (Toronto) 24 36 .400 17½
Lakeland (Detroit) 21 37 .362 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Daytona 6, Jupiter 4, 10 innings

Fort Myers 13, St. Lucie 9

Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 5

Tampa 6, Dunedin 1

Clearwater 4, Bradenton 4, susp. 9th inning

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa 6, Lakeland 2

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, ppd.

Fort Meyers 12, Jupiter 10

Dunedin 9, Clearwater 1

Bradenton 6, Daytona 5

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

