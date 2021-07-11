Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 31 29 .517 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 28…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 31 29 .517 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 28 32 .467 3 Jupiter (Miami) 26 33 .441 4½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 23 36 .390 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 40 18 .690 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 38 21 .644 2½ Fort Myers (Minnesota) 34 26 .567 7 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 31 28 .525 9½ Dunedin (Toronto) 23 36 .390 17½ Lakeland (Detroit) 21 36 .368 18½

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 14, Dunedin 2, 7 innings, game 1

Dunedin 5, Tampa 1, 7 innings, game 2

Palm Beach at Lakeland, susp.

Clearwater 7, Bradenton 3

St. Lucie 2, Fort Myers 1

Jupiter 6, Daytona 0

Sunday’s Games

Daytona 6, Jupiter 4, 10 innings

Fort Myers 13, St. Lucie 9

Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 5

Tampa 6, Dunedin 1

Clearwater 4, Bradenton 4, susp. 9th inning

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.