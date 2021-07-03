Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 28 25 .528 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 24…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 28 25 .528 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 24 29 .453 4 Jupiter (Miami) 23 28 .451 4 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 21 32 .396 7 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 34 16 .680 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 35 18 .660 ½ Fort Myers (Minnesota) 30 23 .566 5½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 28 25 .528 7½ Dunedin (Toronto) 21 31 .404 14 Lakeland (Detroit) 17 34 .333 17½

Friday’s Games

Tampa 6, Jupiter 0, game 1

Jupiter 3, Tampa 1, game 2

Dunedin 5, Palm Beach 4

St. Lucie 14, Clearwater 4

Fort Myers 7, Bradenton 4, game 1

Fort Myers 5, Bradenton 4, game 2

Daytona 4, Lakeland 1

Saturday’s Games

Palm Beach 7, Dunedin 6

Jupiter at Tampa, ppd.

Clearwater 2, St. Lucie 1

Bradenton 1, Fort Myers 0

Lakeland 7, Daytona 2

Sunday’s Games

Jupiter at Tampa, 12 p.m.

St. Lucie at Clearwater, 12 p.m.

Dunedin at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Myers at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

