Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|25
|.528
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|24
|29
|.453
|4
|Jupiter (Miami)
|23
|28
|.451
|4
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|21
|32
|.396
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|35
|18
|.660
|½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|30
|23
|.566
|5½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|28
|25
|.528
|7½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|21
|31
|.404
|14
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|17
|34
|.333
|17½
___
|Friday’s Games
Tampa 6, Jupiter 0, game 1
Jupiter 3, Tampa 1, game 2
Dunedin 5, Palm Beach 4
St. Lucie 14, Clearwater 4
Fort Myers 7, Bradenton 4, game 1
Fort Myers 5, Bradenton 4, game 2
Daytona 4, Lakeland 1
|Saturday’s Games
Palm Beach 7, Dunedin 6
Jupiter at Tampa, ppd.
Clearwater 2, St. Lucie 1
Bradenton 1, Fort Myers 0
Lakeland 7, Daytona 2
|Sunday’s Games
Jupiter at Tampa, 12 p.m.
St. Lucie at Clearwater, 12 p.m.
Dunedin at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Myers at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
