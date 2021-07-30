2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US women's soccer win on PKs | Track and Field updates | Today's Olympic schedule
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 10:50 PM

All Times EDT

Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 45 31 .592
Down East (Texas) 42 33 .560
Fayetteville (Houston) 32 43 .427 12½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 24 52 .316 21
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 45 31 .592
Delmarva (Baltimore) 43 32 .573
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 39 36 .520
Fredericksburg (Washington) 25 51 .329 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 54 21 .720
Columbia (Kansas City) 36 39 .480 18
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 35 41 .461 19½
Augusta (Atlanta) 33 43 .434 21½

___

Thursday’s Games

Down East 8, Fayetteville 7, 1st game

Down East 4, Fayetteville 3, 2nd game

Lynchburg 3, Carolina 2

Salem 11, Kannapolis 4

Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 4

Charleston 4, Columbia 3

Myrtle Beach 9, Augusta 4

Friday’s Games

Carolina 4, Lynchburg 3

Salem 8, Kannapolis 2

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3

Charleston 12, Columbia 6

Augusta 10, Myrtle Beach 3

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Charleston, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salem at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

