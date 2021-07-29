Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|44
|31
|.587
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|42
|33
|.560
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|32
|43
|.427
|12
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|24
|51
|.320
|20
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|44
|31
|.587
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|42
|32
|.568
|1½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|39
|35
|.527
|4½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|25
|50
|.333
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|53
|21
|.716
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|36
|38
|.486
|17
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|35
|40
|.467
|18½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|32
|43
|.427
|21½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Lynchburg 9, Carolina 3
Salem 6, Kannapolis 4
Fayetteville at Down East, ppd.
Delmarva 13, Fredericksburg 8
Charleston 3, Columbia 2
Myrtle Beach 7, Augusta 3
|Thursday’s Games
Down East 8, Fayetteville 7, 1st game
Down East 4, Fayetteville 3, 2nd game
Lynchburg 3, Carolina 2
Salem 11, Kannapolis 4
Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 4
Charleston 4, Columbia 3
Myrtle Beach 9, Augusta 4
|Friday’s Games
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Columbia at Charleston, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Salem at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
