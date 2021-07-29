2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 11:21 PM

All Times EDT

Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 44 31 .587
Down East (Texas) 42 33 .560 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 32 43 .427 12
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 24 51 .320 20
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 44 31 .587
Delmarva (Baltimore) 42 32 .568
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 39 35 .527
Fredericksburg (Washington) 25 50 .333 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 53 21 .716
Columbia (Kansas City) 36 38 .486 17
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 35 40 .467 18½
Augusta (Atlanta) 32 43 .427 21½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Lynchburg 9, Carolina 3

Salem 6, Kannapolis 4

Fayetteville at Down East, ppd.

Delmarva 13, Fredericksburg 8

Charleston 3, Columbia 2

Myrtle Beach 7, Augusta 3

Thursday’s Games

Down East 8, Fayetteville 7, 1st game

Down East 4, Fayetteville 3, 2nd game

Lynchburg 3, Carolina 2

Salem 11, Kannapolis 4

Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 4

Charleston 4, Columbia 3

Myrtle Beach 9, Augusta 4

Friday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Charleston, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salem at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

