Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT

Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 44 31 .587 — Down East (Texas) 42 33 .560 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 32 43 .427 12 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 24 51 .320 20 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 44 31 .587 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 42 32 .568 1½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 39 35 .527 4½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 25 50 .333 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 53 21 .716 — Columbia (Kansas City) 36 38 .486 17 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 35 40 .467 18½ Augusta (Atlanta) 32 43 .427 21½

Wednesday’s Games

Lynchburg 9, Carolina 3

Salem 6, Kannapolis 4

Fayetteville at Down East, ppd.

Delmarva 13, Fredericksburg 8

Charleston 3, Columbia 2

Myrtle Beach 7, Augusta 3

Thursday’s Games

Down East 8, Fayetteville 7, 1st game

Down East 4, Fayetteville 3, 2nd game

Lynchburg 3, Carolina 2

Salem 11, Kannapolis 4

Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 4

Charleston 4, Columbia 3

Myrtle Beach 9, Augusta 4

Friday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Charleston, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salem at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

