Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|44
|30
|.595
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|40
|33
|.548
|3½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|32
|41
|.438
|11½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|24
|50
|.324
|20
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|43
|31
|.581
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|42
|31
|.575
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|38
|35
|.521
|4½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|24
|50
|.324
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|52
|21
|.712
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|36
|37
|.493
|16
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|34
|40
|.459
|18½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|32
|42
|.432
|20½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Lynchburg 11, Carolina 8
Kannapolis 8, Salem 7
Down East 7, Fayetteville 5
Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 1
Columbia 2, Charleston 0, 1st game
Charleston 5, Columbia 4, 2nd game
Augusta 5, Myrtle Beach 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Lynchburg 9, Carolina 3
Salem 6, Kannapolis 4
Fayetteville at Down East, ppd.
Delmarva 13, Fredericksburg 8
Charleston 3, Columbia 2
Myrtle Beach 7, Augusta 3
|Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
