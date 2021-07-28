2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | U.S. women's hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold | Strug praises Biles' decision | Today's Olympic schedule
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 11:31 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 44 30 .595
Down East (Texas) 40 33 .548
Fayetteville (Houston) 32 41 .438 11½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 24 50 .324 20
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 43 31 .581
Delmarva (Baltimore) 42 31 .575 ½
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 38 35 .521
Fredericksburg (Washington) 24 50 .324 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 52 21 .712
Columbia (Kansas City) 36 37 .493 16
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 34 40 .459 18½
Augusta (Atlanta) 32 42 .432 20½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 11, Carolina 8

Kannapolis 8, Salem 7

Down East 7, Fayetteville 5

Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 1

Columbia 2, Charleston 0, 1st game

Charleston 5, Columbia 4, 2nd game

Augusta 5, Myrtle Beach 3

Wednesday’s Games

Lynchburg 9, Carolina 3

Salem 6, Kannapolis 4

Fayetteville at Down East, ppd.

Delmarva 13, Fredericksburg 8

Charleston 3, Columbia 2

Myrtle Beach 7, Augusta 3

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

