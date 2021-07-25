Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|44
|28
|.611
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|39
|33
|.542
|5
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|32
|40
|.444
|12
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|23
|49
|.319
|21
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|42
|30
|.583
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|41
|30
|.577
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|36
|35
|.507
|5½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|23
|49
|.319
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|50
|20
|.714
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|35
|35
|.500
|15
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|33
|39
|.458
|18
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|31
|41
|.431
|20
|Saturday’s Games
Augusta 7, Columbia 5, game one
Augusta 3, Columbia 2, game two
Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 1
Down East 4, Carolina 3
Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 4
Fredericksburg 18, Salem 6
Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 3
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina 9,Down East 4
Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 0
Salem 3, Fredericksburg 0
Lynchburg 8, Delmarva 3
Columbia 4, Augusta 1
Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Chaleston, 2, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Chaleston, 2, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
