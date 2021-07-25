2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 8:57 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 44 28 .611
Down East (Texas) 39 33 .542 5
Fayetteville (Houston) 32 40 .444 12
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 23 49 .319 21
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 42 30 .583
Delmarva (Baltimore) 41 30 .577 ½
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 36 35 .507
Fredericksburg (Washington) 23 49 .319 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 50 20 .714
Columbia (Kansas City) 35 35 .500 15
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 33 39 .458 18
Augusta (Atlanta) 31 41 .431 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Augusta 7, Columbia 5, game one

Augusta 3, Columbia 2, game two

Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 1

Down East 4, Carolina 3

Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 4

Fredericksburg 18, Salem 6

Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 3

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 9,Down East 4

Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 0

Salem 3, Fredericksburg 0

Lynchburg 8, Delmarva 3

Columbia 4, Augusta 1

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Chaleston, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Chaleston, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

