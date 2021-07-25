Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 44 28 .611 — Down East (Texas) 39 33…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 44 28 .611 — Down East (Texas) 39 33 .542 5 Fayetteville (Houston) 32 40 .444 12 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 23 49 .319 21 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 42 30 .583 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 41 30 .577 ½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 36 35 .507 5½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 23 49 .319 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 50 20 .714 — Columbia (Kansas City) 35 35 .500 15 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 33 39 .458 18 Augusta (Atlanta) 31 41 .431 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Augusta 7, Columbia 5, game one

Augusta 3, Columbia 2, game two

Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 1

Down East 4, Carolina 3

Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 4

Fredericksburg 18, Salem 6

Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 3

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 9,Down East 4

Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 0

Salem 3, Fredericksburg 0

Lynchburg 8, Delmarva 3

Columbia 4, Augusta 1

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Chaleston, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Chaleston, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.