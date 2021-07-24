Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 43 28 .606 — Down East (Texas) 39 32…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 43 28 .606 — Down East (Texas) 39 32 .549 4 Fayetteville (Houston) 31 40 .437 12 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 23 48 .324 20 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 41 29 .586 — Salem (Boston) 41 30 .577 ½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 35 35 .500 6 Fredericksburg (Washington) 23 48 .324 18½ South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 49 20 .710 — Columbia (Kansas City) 34 35 .493 15 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 33 38 .465 17 Augusta (Atlanta) 31 40 .437 19

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 7, Kannapolis 0

Carolina 1, Down East 0

Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 4

Salem 7, Fredericksburg 4

Delmarva 5, Lynchburg 1

Augusta 4, Columbia 3

Saturday’s Games

Augusta 7, Columbia 5, game one

Augusta 3, Columbia 2, game two

Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 1

Down East 4, Carolina 3

Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 4

Fredericksburg 18, Salem 6

Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 3

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Chaleston, 2, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

