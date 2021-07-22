Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 42 27 .609 — Down East (Texas) 38 31…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 42 27 .609 — Down East (Texas) 38 31 .551 4 Fayetteville (Houston) 30 39 .435 12 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 22 47 .319 20 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 40 29 .580 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 39 29 .574 ½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 35 33 .515 4½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 22 47 .319 18 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 47 20 .701 — Columbia (Kansas City) 34 32 .515 12½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 33 36 .478 15 Augusta (Atlanta) 28 40 .412 19½

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 4, 1st game

Kannapolis 15, Fayetteville 2, 2nd game

Down East 12 Carolina 4, 1st game

Carolina 9, Down East 1, 2nd game

Lynchburg 7, Delmarva 4, 1st game

Lynchburg 4, Delmarva 2, 2nd game

Charleston 11, Myrtle Beach 0

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 2

Columbia 7, Augusta 5

Thursday’s Games

Columbia 12, Augusta 2, 1st game

Columbia 16, Augusta 5, 2nd game

Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 3

Carolina 7, Down East 6

Myrtle Beach 15, Charleston 1

Salem 3, Fredericksburg 2

Lynchburg 3, Delmarva 2

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Augusta at Columbia, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

