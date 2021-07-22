Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 11:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 42 27 .609
Down East (Texas) 38 31 .551 4
Fayetteville (Houston) 30 39 .435 12
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 22 47 .319 20
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 40 29 .580
Delmarva (Baltimore) 39 29 .574 ½
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 35 33 .515
Fredericksburg (Washington) 22 47 .319 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 47 20 .701
Columbia (Kansas City) 34 32 .515 12½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 33 36 .478 15
Augusta (Atlanta) 28 40 .412 19½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 4, 1st game

Kannapolis 15, Fayetteville 2, 2nd game

Down East 12 Carolina 4, 1st game

Carolina 9, Down East 1, 2nd game

Lynchburg 7, Delmarva 4, 1st game

Lynchburg 4, Delmarva 2, 2nd game

Charleston 11, Myrtle Beach 0

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 2

Columbia 7, Augusta 5

Thursday’s Games

Columbia 12, Augusta 2, 1st game

Columbia 16, Augusta 5, 2nd game

Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 3

Carolina 7, Down East 6

Myrtle Beach 15, Charleston 1

Salem 3, Fredericksburg 2

Lynchburg 3, Delmarva 2

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Augusta at Columbia, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA will pause EHR deployments through at least 2021, department says

Former State Department leaders urge Congress to address chronic Foreign Service workforce challenges

Army adopting new policies to help soldiers move as housing market fires up

VA restores official time to health care workforce, agrees to a reset with AFGE

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up