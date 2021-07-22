Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|42
|27
|.609
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|38
|31
|.551
|4
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|30
|39
|.435
|12
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|22
|47
|.319
|20
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|40
|29
|.580
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|39
|29
|.574
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|35
|33
|.515
|4½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|22
|47
|.319
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|47
|20
|.701
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|34
|32
|.515
|12½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|33
|36
|.478
|15
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|28
|40
|.412
|19½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 4, 1st game
Kannapolis 15, Fayetteville 2, 2nd game
Down East 12 Carolina 4, 1st game
Carolina 9, Down East 1, 2nd game
Lynchburg 7, Delmarva 4, 1st game
Lynchburg 4, Delmarva 2, 2nd game
Charleston 11, Myrtle Beach 0
Salem 4, Fredericksburg 2
Columbia 7, Augusta 5
|Thursday’s Games
Columbia 12, Augusta 2, 1st game
Columbia 16, Augusta 5, 2nd game
Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 3
Carolina 7, Down East 6
Myrtle Beach 15, Charleston 1
Salem 3, Fredericksburg 2
Lynchburg 3, Delmarva 2
|Friday’s Games
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Augusta at Columbia, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05
|Sunday’s Games
Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
