Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 11:00 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 41 27 .603
Down East (Texas) 38 30 .559 3
Fayetteville (Houston) 29 39 .426 12
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 22 46 .324 19
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 39 28 .582
Salem (Boston) 39 29 .574 ½
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 34 33 .507 5
Fredericksburg (Washington) 22 46 .324 17½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 47 19 .712
Columbia (Kansas City) 32 32 .500 14
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 32 36 .471 16
Augusta (Atlanta) 28 38 .424 19

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis 10, Fayetteville 8

Down East 12, Carolina 7, seven innings, 1st game

Down East , Carolina , seven innings, 2nd game

Myrtle Beach 3, Charleston 2

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 3

Lynchburg 10, Delmarva 3

Augusta at Columbia, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 4, 1st game

Kannapolis 15, Fayetteville 2, 2nd game

Down East 12 Carolina 4, 1st game

Carolina 9, Down East 1, 2nd game

Lynchburg 7, Delmarva 4, 1st game

Lynchburg 4, Delmarva 2, 2nd game

Charleston 11, Myrtle Beach 0

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 2

Columbia 7, Augusta 5

Thursday’s Games

Augusta at Columbia, 2, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

