Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 41 27 .603 — Down East (Texas) 38 30 .559 3 Fayetteville (Houston) 29 39 .426 12 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 22 46 .324 19 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 39 28 .582 — Salem (Boston) 39 29 .574 ½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 34 33 .507 5 Fredericksburg (Washington) 22 46 .324 17½ South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 47 19 .712 — Columbia (Kansas City) 32 32 .500 14 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 32 36 .471 16 Augusta (Atlanta) 28 38 .424 19

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis 10, Fayetteville 8

Down East 12, Carolina 7, seven innings, 1st game

Down East , Carolina , seven innings, 2nd game

Myrtle Beach 3, Charleston 2

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 3

Lynchburg 10, Delmarva 3

Augusta at Columbia, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 4, 1st game

Kannapolis 15, Fayetteville 2, 2nd game

Down East 12 Carolina 4, 1st game

Carolina 9, Down East 1, 2nd game

Lynchburg 7, Delmarva 4, 1st game

Lynchburg 4, Delmarva 2, 2nd game

Charleston 11, Myrtle Beach 0

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 2

Columbia 7, Augusta 5

Thursday’s Games

Augusta at Columbia, 2, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

