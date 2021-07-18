Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|36
|29
|.554
|4
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|29
|36
|.446
|11
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|46
|.292
|21
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|37
|29
|.561
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|31
|33
|.484
|8
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|22
|44
|.333
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|46
|18
|.719
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|31
|32
|.492
|14½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|31
|35
|.470
|16
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|28
|37
|.431
|18½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Myrtle Beach 2, Columbia 0, 1st game
Columbia 7 Myrtle Beach 0, 2nd game
Delmarva 6, Down East 3
Fayetteville 8, Salem 4, 11 innings
Charleston 22, Augusta 0
Fredericksburg 11, Lynchburg 5
Carolina 11, Kannapolis 6
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina 10, Kannapolis 3
Down East 6, Delmarva 3
Salem 7, Fayetteville 3
Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 2
Charleston 14, Augusta 2
Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2, 4 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 2, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
