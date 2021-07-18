Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 40 25 .615 — Down East (Texas) 36 29…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 40 25 .615 — Down East (Texas) 36 29 .554 4 Fayetteville (Houston) 29 36 .446 11 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 19 46 .292 21 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 39 25 .609 — Salem (Boston) 37 29 .561 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 31 33 .484 8 Fredericksburg (Washington) 22 44 .333 18 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 46 18 .719 — Columbia (Kansas City) 31 32 .492 14½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 31 35 .470 16 Augusta (Atlanta) 28 37 .431 18½

___

Saturday’s Games

Myrtle Beach 2, Columbia 0, 1st game

Columbia 7 Myrtle Beach 0, 2nd game

Delmarva 6, Down East 3

Fayetteville 8, Salem 4, 11 innings

Charleston 22, Augusta 0

Fredericksburg 11, Lynchburg 5

Carolina 11, Kannapolis 6

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 10, Kannapolis 3

Down East 6, Delmarva 3

Salem 7, Fayetteville 3

Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 2

Charleston 14, Augusta 2

Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2, 4 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 2, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.