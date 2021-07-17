Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|35
|29
|.547
|4
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|29
|35
|.453
|10
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|44
|.302
|19
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|39
|24
|.619
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|36
|29
|.554
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|31
|32
|.492
|8
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|21
|44
|.323
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|45
|18
|.714
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|31
|31
|.500
|13½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|30
|35
|.462
|16
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|28
|36
|.438
|17½
___
|Friday’s Games
Lynchburg 6, Fredericksburg 2
Carolina 9, Kannapolis 2
Down East 6, Delmarva 3
Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 5
Fayetteville 7, Salem 6
Charleston 3, Augusta 1
|Saturday’s Games
Myrtle Beach 2, Columbia 0, 1st game
Columbia 7 Myrtle Beach 0, 2nd game
Delmarva 6, Down East 3
Fayetteville 8, Salem 4, 11 innings
Charleston 22, Augusta 0
Fredericksburg 11, Lynchburg 5
Carolina 11, Kannapolis 6
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
