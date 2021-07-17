Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 11:46 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 39 25 .609
Down East (Texas) 35 29 .547 4
Fayetteville (Houston) 29 35 .453 10
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 19 44 .302 19
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 39 24 .619
Salem (Boston) 36 29 .554 4
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 31 32 .492 8
Fredericksburg (Washington) 21 44 .323 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 45 18 .714
Columbia (Kansas City) 31 31 .500 13½
Augusta (Atlanta) 30 35 .462 16
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 28 36 .438 17½

___

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg 6, Fredericksburg 2

Carolina 9, Kannapolis 2

Down East 6, Delmarva 3

Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 5

Fayetteville 7, Salem 6

Charleston 3, Augusta 1

Saturday’s Games

Myrtle Beach 2, Columbia 0, 1st game

Columbia 7 Myrtle Beach 0, 2nd game

Delmarva 6, Down East 3

Fayetteville 8, Salem 4, 11 innings

Charleston 22, Augusta 0

Fredericksburg 11, Lynchburg 5

Carolina 11, Kannapolis 6

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

