Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 10:40 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 38 25 .603
Down East (Texas) 35 28 .556 3
Fayetteville (Houston) 28 35 .444 10
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 19 44 .302 19
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 38 24 .613
Salem (Boston) 36 28 .562 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 31 31 .500 7
Fredericksburg (Washington) 20 44 .312 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 44 18 .710
Columbia (Kansas City) 30 30 .500 13
Augusta (Atlanta) 29 34 .460 15½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 28 35 .444 16½

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg 10, Lynchburg 1

Carolina 7, Kannapolis 3

Down East 9, Delmarva 3

Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0

Fayetteville 10, Salem 4

Charleston 6, Augusta 5

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg 6, Fredericksburg 2

Carolina 9, Kannapolis 2

Down East 6, Delmarva 3

Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 5

Fayetteville 7, Salem 6

Charleston 3, Augusta 1

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

