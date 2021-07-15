Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 37 25 .597 — Down East (Texas) 34 28…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 37 25 .597 — Down East (Texas) 34 28 .548 3 Fayetteville (Houston) 27 35 .435 10 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 19 43 .306 18 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 38 23 .623 — Salem (Boston) 36 27 .571 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 30 31 .492 8 Fredericksburg (Washington) 20 43 .317 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 43 18 .705 — Columbia (Kansas City) 30 29 .508 12 Augusta (Atlanta) 28 34 .452 15½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 28 34 .452 15½

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 5

Carolina 10, Kannapolis 4

Down East 9, Delmarva 6

Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 3

Salem 16, Fayetteville 8

Charleston 8, Augusta 5

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina 15, Kannapolis 10

Delmarva 10, Down East 2

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 6, 10 innings

Myrtle Beach 10, Columbia 3

Salem 7, Fayetteville 4

Charleston 10, Augusta 8

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg 10, Lynchburg 1

Carolina 7, Kannapolis 3

Down East 9, Delmarva 3

Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0

Fayetteville 10, Salem 4

Charleston 6, Augusta 5

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

