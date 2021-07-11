Coronavirus News: Getting a vaccine protects everyone | New surge has younger patients in Spain's hospitals | Mask or no mask in public? | Track the region's vaccine rollout
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 9:10 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 34 25 .576
Down East (Texas) 32 27 .542 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 26 33 .441 8
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 19 40 .322 15
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 37 21 .638
Salem (Boston) 34 26 .567 4
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 28 30 .483 9
Fredericksburg (Washington) 19 41 .317 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 40 18 .690
Columbia (Kansas City) 29 27 .518 10
Augusta (Atlanta) 28 31 .475 12½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 26 33 .441 14½

___

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 3, Lynchburg 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Carolina 5, Lynchburg 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Fredericksburg 3, Kannapolis 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Fredericksburg 4, Kannapolis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Fayetteville 5, Down East 4

Myrtle Beach 10, Augusta 3

Columbia 8, Charleston 4

Delmarva 7, Salem 2

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg 2, Carolina 1, 6 innings

Fayetteville 14, Down East 8

Salem 10, Delmarva 0

Charleston 12, Columbia 6

Augusta 11, Myrtle Beach 0

Kannapolis 6, Fredericksburg 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayettevill at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, noon

Delmarva at Down East, noon

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayettevill at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

