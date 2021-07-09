Coronavirus News: Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Va. correctional facilities reopening to visitors soon | Concern for kids as delta spreads | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 12:47 AM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 32 23 .582
Down East (Texas) 31 24 .564 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 23 32 .418 9
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 17 38 .309 15
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 36 18 .667
Salem (Boston) 31 25 .554 6
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 26 28 .481 10
Fredericksburg (Washington) 17 39 .304 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 38 17 .691
Columbia (Kansas City) 28 25 .528 9
Augusta (Atlanta) 26 30 .464 12½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 25 31 .446 13½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville 10, Down East 3

Carolina 4, Lynchburg 2

Kannapolis 11, Fredericksburg 9

Delmarva 7, Salem 1

Charleston 3, Columbia 2

Myrtle Beach 7, Augusta 5

Thursday’s Games

Down East at Fayetteville, ppd.

Lynchburg at Carolina, ppd.

Kannapolis 3, Fredericksburg 0, susp. 2nd inning

Salem at Delmarva, ppd.

Columbia 20, Charleston 1

Augusta 6, Myrtle Beach 5

Friday’s Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

