Low-A East Glance

|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|31
|24
|.564
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|23
|32
|.418
|9
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|38
|.309
|15
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|36
|18
|.667
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|31
|25
|.554
|6
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|26
|28
|.481
|10
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|17
|39
|.304
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|38
|17
|.691
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|28
|25
|.528
|9
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|26
|30
|.464
|12½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|25
|31
|.446
|13½
|Wednesday’s Games
Fayetteville 10, Down East 3
Carolina 4, Lynchburg 2
Kannapolis 11, Fredericksburg 9
Delmarva 7, Salem 1
Charleston 3, Columbia 2
Myrtle Beach 7, Augusta 5
|Thursday’s Games
Down East at Fayetteville, ppd.
Lynchburg at Carolina, ppd.
Kannapolis 3, Fredericksburg 0, susp. 2nd inning
Salem at Delmarva, ppd.
Columbia 20, Charleston 1
Augusta 6, Myrtle Beach 5
|Friday’s Games
Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Lynchburg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Down East at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
