Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 11:26 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 29 22 .569
Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 23 .549 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 22 29 .431 7
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 15 36 .294 14
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 34 16 .680 
Salem (Boston) 28 24 .538 7
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 25 25 .500 6
Fredericksburg (Washington) 16 36 .308 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 35 15 .700 
Columbia (Kansas City) 26 22 .542 8
Augusta (Atlanta) 23 28 .451 12½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 23 28 .451 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, ppd.

Fayetteville 6, Carolina 5

Charleston 10, Kannapolis 2

Myrtle Beach 9, Down East 4

Fredericksburg 6, Salem 3

Columbia 3, Augusta 1

Friday’s Games

Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 0

Fayetteville 9, Carolina 7

Charleston 11, Kannapolis 5

Myrtle Beach 7, Down East 2

Fredericksburg 12, Salem 11

Augusta 9, Columbia 8

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:35 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

