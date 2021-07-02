Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 29 22 .569 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 23…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 29 22 .569 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 23 .549 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 22 29 .431 7 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 15 36 .294 14 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 34 16 .680  Salem (Boston) 28 24 .538 7 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 25 25 .500 6 Fredericksburg (Washington) 16 36 .308 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 35 15 .700  Columbia (Kansas City) 26 22 .542 8 Augusta (Atlanta) 23 28 .451 12½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 23 28 .451 12½

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, ppd.

Fayetteville 6, Carolina 5

Charleston 10, Kannapolis 2

Myrtle Beach 9, Down East 4

Fredericksburg 6, Salem 3

Columbia 3, Augusta 1

Friday’s Games

Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 0

Fayetteville 9, Carolina 7

Charleston 11, Kannapolis 5

Myrtle Beach 7, Down East 2

Fredericksburg 12, Salem 11

Augusta 9, Columbia 8

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:35 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

