Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|28
|23
|.549
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|22
|29
|.431
|7
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|36
|.294
|14
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|34
|16
|.680
|
|Salem (Boston)
|28
|24
|.538
|7
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|25
|25
|.500
|6
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|16
|36
|.308
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|35
|15
|.700
|
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|26
|22
|.542
|8
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|23
|28
|.451
|12½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|23
|28
|.451
|12½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, ppd.
Fayetteville 6, Carolina 5
Charleston 10, Kannapolis 2
Myrtle Beach 9, Down East 4
Fredericksburg 6, Salem 3
Columbia 3, Augusta 1
|Friday’s Games
Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 0
Fayetteville 9, Carolina 7
Charleston 11, Kannapolis 5
Myrtle Beach 7, Down East 2
Fredericksburg 12, Salem 11
Augusta 9, Columbia 8
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 6:35 p.m.
Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
