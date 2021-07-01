Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 29 21 .580 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 22…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 29 21 .580 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 22 .560 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 21 29 .420 8 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 15 35 .300 14 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 33 16 .673  Salem (Boston) 28 23 .549 6 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 25 24 .510 8 Fredericksburg (Washington) 15 36 .294 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 34 15 .694  Columbia (Kansas City) 26 21 .553 7 Augusta (Atlanta) 22 28 .440 12½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 22 28 .440 12½

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville 9, Carolina 3, game 1

Fayetteville 12, Carolina 9, game 2

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 6, game 1

Delmarva 3, Lynchburg 0, game 2

Charleston 8, Kannapolis 5

Down East 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Salem 9, Fredericksburg 7

Augusta 1, Columbia 0

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, ppd.

Fayetteville 6, Carolina 5

Charleston 10, Kannapolis 2

Myrtle Beach 9, Down East 4

Fredericksburg 6, Salem 3

Columbia 3, Augusta 1

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday Games

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

