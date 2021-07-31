2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Leeds adds Norwegian Klaesson…

Leeds adds Norwegian Klaesson to stable of young goalkeepers

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 6:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEEDS, England (AP) — Premier League club Leeds added another young goalkeeper to its ranks by signing 20-year-old Kristoffer Klaesson on Saturday.

Klaesson joined from Norwegian club Vålerenga for an undisclosed transfer fee and signed a four-year contract.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa’s first-choice keeper is 21-year-old Illan Meslier, and the team recently sent 34-year-old Kiko Casilla on a season-long loan to Spanish club Elche.

Klaesson has made 57 appearances for Vålerenga in Norway’s top division and has represented Norway at youth levels.

“He will add further competition amongst the goalkeeper ranks at Leeds, alongside Illan Meslier,” Leeds said in a statement.

Meslier made 35 appearances last season as the Frenchman became the youngest goalkeeper in Premier League history to record 10 clean sheets, the team said.

In pre-season matches, Meslier has shared minutes with two other young keepers: 18-year-old Dani van den Heuvel and 19-year-old Elia Caprile.

Leeds, which finished ninth last season, faces Spanish team Real Betis in a friendly on Saturday at Loughborough University.

The squad kicks off the new season at Manchester United on Aug. 14.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up