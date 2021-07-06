Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » LA Kings re-sign D…

LA Kings re-sign D Christian Wolanin to 1-year extension

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 8:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Defenseman Christian Wolanin has agreed to a one-year, $750,000 contract extension to return to the Los Angeles Kings.

Wolanin was eligible for unrestricted free agency. The Kings announced the deal Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Wolanin appeared in three games with Los Angeles after the Kings acquired him from the Ottawa Senators on March 29 in a trade for Michael Amadio. He recorded three assists in 15 games with Ottawa before the deal.

Wolanin has appeared in 61 NHL games over the past four seasons with the Senators and the Kings while also spending time in the AHL. He played three collegiate seasons at North Dakota before signing with Ottawa as a fourth-round pick.

Wolanin is a dual Canadian and American citizen who appeared in 10 games with the U.S. team at the world championships this year. He led the American defensemen with six points and posted a plus-8 rating while the team won bronze.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up