Korn Ferry Tour TPC Colorado Championshp Scores

Friday At TPC Colorado North Course Berthoud, Colo. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,991; Par: 72 First Round Completion Taylor Moore 29-34_63…

Friday At TPC Colorado North Course Berthoud, Colo. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,991; Par: 72 First Round Completion

Taylor Moore 29-34_63

Wade Binfield 31-34_65

Tyson Alexander 33-32_65

Jonathan Randolph 32-34_66

Charlie Saxon 34-33_67

Julián Etulain 32-35_67

Michael Miller 30-37_67

Max Greyserman 32-35_67

Chandler Eaton 36-31_67

Jared Wolfe 32-35_67

Zach Wright 34-33_67

David Kocher 33-35_68

Blayne Barber 32-36_68

Brandon Harkins 32-36_68

Vince India 32-36_68

Taylor Montgomery 33-35_68

Lee Hodges 33-35_68

Greyson Sigg 36-32_68

Kevin Yu 30-38_68

Joshua Creel 35-34_69

Peter Uihlein 33-36_69

Brett Drewitt 34-35_69

Whee Kim 36-33_69

José de Jesús Rodríguez 33-36_69

David Skinns 34-35_69

Stephen Franken 31-38_69

Will Cannon 35-34_69

Chase Johnson 35-34_69

Jonathan Garrick 34-35_69

Mitchell Schow 34-35_69

Brett Stegmaier 36-33_69

Grant Hirschman 35-34_69

Andrew Novak 34-35_69

Max Rottluff 34-35_69

Patrick Flavin 34-36_70

Drew Weaver 34-36_70

Roberto Díaz 35-35_70

Taylor Pendrith 32-38_70

Anders Albertson 35-35_70

John Chin 35-35_70

Steven Alker 36-34_70

Tag Ridings 33-37_70

Taylor Dickson 35-35_70

Dawson Armstrong 32-38_70

Tyrone Van Aswegen 32-38_70

Dylan Wu 34-36_70

Brandon Wu 33-37_70

Jamie Arnold 34-36_70

Scott Gutschewski 35-35_70

Tom Whitney 35-35_70

Alex Chiarella 37-33_70

Brad Brunner 35-35_70

Brian Richey 34-36_70

Kevin Roy 34-36_70

Myles Creighton 33-37_70

Joey Garber 35-36_71

Austin Smotherman 34-37_71

Andrew Svoboda 36-35_71

Tommy Gainey 35-36_71

Nick Hardy 33-38_71

Callum Tarren 34-37_71

J.T. Griffin 36-35_71

Braden Thornberry 35-36_71

Andy Pope 34-37_71

Stuart Macdonald 37-34_71

Dawie van der Walt 34-37_71

Andre Metzger 33-38_71

Ben Silverman 37-34_71

Ben Kohles 33-38_71

Daniel Miernicki 34-37_71

Daniel Summerhays 35-37_72

Dan McCarthy 36-36_72

T.J. Vogel 36-36_72

Jamie Lovemark 36-36_72

Jason Millard 36-36_72

Max McGreevy 37-35_72

John Oda 36-36_72

Curtis Thompson 34-38_72

Mark Blakefield 35-37_72

Matt Atkins 36-36_72

Patrick Fishburn 35-37_72

Robby Ormand 37-35_72

Chip McDaniel 36-36_72

Evan Harmeling 36-36_72

Kyle Reifers 34-38_72

Luke Guthrie 36-36_72

Scott Langley 36-36_72

Jimmy Stanger 35-37_72

Jack Maguire 35-37_72

John VanDerLaan 35-37_72

James Nicholas 35-37_72

Ryan McCormick 34-38_72

Steve Lewton 36-36_72

Winton Munch 35-37_72

Christian Castillo 34-38_72

Harry Hall 34-39_73

Brett Coletta 35-38_73

Stephan Jaeger 39-34_73

Ollie Schniederjans 35-38_73

Alex Prugh 35-38_73

Marcelo Rozo 36-37_73

Cameron Young 36-37_73

Nick Voke 32-41_73

Austin Eckroat 36-37_73

Philip Barbaree 34-39_73

Seth Reeves 35-38_73

Paul Barjon 36-37_73

Adam Svensson 36-37_73

Mark Baldwin 35-38_73

Brent Grant 35-38_73

Brad Hopfinger 37-36_73

Chandler Blanchet 37-36_73

Nicolo Galletti 38-35_73

Brian Campbell 38-36_74

Andres Gonzales 38-36_74

Billy Kennerly 35-39_74

Nicolas Echavarria 37-37_74

Kevin Dougherty 36-38_74

Brandon Crick 38-36_74

Brady Schnell 38-36_74

Kevin Lucas 38-36_74

Michael Arnaud 34-40_74

Chandler Phillips 34-40_74

Jonathan Brightwell 37-37_74

Jonathan Kaye 38-37_75

Garett Reband 36-39_75

Greg Odom 37-38_75

Davis Riley 37-38_75

Spencer Levin 35-40_75

Steve LeBrun 37-38_75

George Cunningham 38-37_75

Trey Mullinax 39-36_75

Trevor Cone 37-38_75

Lorens Chan 37-38_75

Theo Humphrey 40-35_75

Chris Korte 37-38_75

Hayden Buckley 38-38_76

David Duval 39-37_76

Mickey DeMorat 38-38_76

Josh McCarthy 41-35_76

Bobby Bai 40-36_76

Rico Hoey 38-38_76

Augusto Núñez 37-39_76

Jake Knapp 34-43_77

Nicholas Lindheim 39-38_77

Nicholas Thompson 39-38_77

Erik Barnes 37-40_77

Greg Yates 39-39_78

Andy Spencer 36-42_78

Rick Lamb 42-36_78

Conrad Shindler 39-39_78

Robert Allenby 41-39_80

KK Limbhasut 39-42_81

Martin Piller 40-43_83

Ryan Ruffels 40-43_83

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.