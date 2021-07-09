Korn Ferry Tour TPC Colorado Championshp Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Colorado
|North Course
|Berthoud, Colo.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,991; Par: 72
|First Round Completion
Taylor Moore 29-34_63
Wade Binfield 31-34_65
Tyson Alexander 33-32_65
Jonathan Randolph 32-34_66
Charlie Saxon 34-33_67
Julián Etulain 32-35_67
Michael Miller 30-37_67
Max Greyserman 32-35_67
Chandler Eaton 36-31_67
Jared Wolfe 32-35_67
Zach Wright 34-33_67
David Kocher 33-35_68
Blayne Barber 32-36_68
Brandon Harkins 32-36_68
Vince India 32-36_68
Taylor Montgomery 33-35_68
Lee Hodges 33-35_68
Greyson Sigg 36-32_68
Kevin Yu 30-38_68
Joshua Creel 35-34_69
Peter Uihlein 33-36_69
Brett Drewitt 34-35_69
Whee Kim 36-33_69
José de Jesús Rodríguez 33-36_69
David Skinns 34-35_69
Stephen Franken 31-38_69
Will Cannon 35-34_69
Chase Johnson 35-34_69
Jonathan Garrick 34-35_69
Mitchell Schow 34-35_69
Brett Stegmaier 36-33_69
Grant Hirschman 35-34_69
Andrew Novak 34-35_69
Max Rottluff 34-35_69
Patrick Flavin 34-36_70
Drew Weaver 34-36_70
Roberto Díaz 35-35_70
Taylor Pendrith 32-38_70
Anders Albertson 35-35_70
John Chin 35-35_70
Steven Alker 36-34_70
Tag Ridings 33-37_70
Taylor Dickson 35-35_70
Dawson Armstrong 32-38_70
Tyrone Van Aswegen 32-38_70
Dylan Wu 34-36_70
Brandon Wu 33-37_70
Jamie Arnold 34-36_70
Scott Gutschewski 35-35_70
Tom Whitney 35-35_70
Alex Chiarella 37-33_70
Brad Brunner 35-35_70
Brian Richey 34-36_70
Kevin Roy 34-36_70
Myles Creighton 33-37_70
Joey Garber 35-36_71
Austin Smotherman 34-37_71
Andrew Svoboda 36-35_71
Tommy Gainey 35-36_71
Nick Hardy 33-38_71
Callum Tarren 34-37_71
J.T. Griffin 36-35_71
Braden Thornberry 35-36_71
Andy Pope 34-37_71
Stuart Macdonald 37-34_71
Dawie van der Walt 34-37_71
Andre Metzger 33-38_71
Ben Silverman 37-34_71
Ben Kohles 33-38_71
Daniel Miernicki 34-37_71
Daniel Summerhays 35-37_72
Dan McCarthy 36-36_72
T.J. Vogel 36-36_72
Jamie Lovemark 36-36_72
Jason Millard 36-36_72
Max McGreevy 37-35_72
John Oda 36-36_72
Curtis Thompson 34-38_72
Mark Blakefield 35-37_72
Matt Atkins 36-36_72
Patrick Fishburn 35-37_72
Robby Ormand 37-35_72
Chip McDaniel 36-36_72
Evan Harmeling 36-36_72
Kyle Reifers 34-38_72
Luke Guthrie 36-36_72
Scott Langley 36-36_72
Jimmy Stanger 35-37_72
Jack Maguire 35-37_72
John VanDerLaan 35-37_72
James Nicholas 35-37_72
Ryan McCormick 34-38_72
Steve Lewton 36-36_72
Winton Munch 35-37_72
Christian Castillo 34-38_72
Harry Hall 34-39_73
Brett Coletta 35-38_73
Stephan Jaeger 39-34_73
Ollie Schniederjans 35-38_73
Alex Prugh 35-38_73
Marcelo Rozo 36-37_73
Cameron Young 36-37_73
Nick Voke 32-41_73
Austin Eckroat 36-37_73
Philip Barbaree 34-39_73
Seth Reeves 35-38_73
Paul Barjon 36-37_73
Adam Svensson 36-37_73
Mark Baldwin 35-38_73
Brent Grant 35-38_73
Brad Hopfinger 37-36_73
Chandler Blanchet 37-36_73
Nicolo Galletti 38-35_73
Brian Campbell 38-36_74
Andres Gonzales 38-36_74
Billy Kennerly 35-39_74
Nicolas Echavarria 37-37_74
Kevin Dougherty 36-38_74
Brandon Crick 38-36_74
Brady Schnell 38-36_74
Kevin Lucas 38-36_74
Michael Arnaud 34-40_74
Chandler Phillips 34-40_74
Jonathan Brightwell 37-37_74
Jonathan Kaye 38-37_75
Garett Reband 36-39_75
Greg Odom 37-38_75
Davis Riley 37-38_75
Spencer Levin 35-40_75
Steve LeBrun 37-38_75
George Cunningham 38-37_75
Trey Mullinax 39-36_75
Trevor Cone 37-38_75
Lorens Chan 37-38_75
Theo Humphrey 40-35_75
Chris Korte 37-38_75
Hayden Buckley 38-38_76
David Duval 39-37_76
Mickey DeMorat 38-38_76
Josh McCarthy 41-35_76
Bobby Bai 40-36_76
Rico Hoey 38-38_76
Augusto Núñez 37-39_76
Jake Knapp 34-43_77
Nicholas Lindheim 39-38_77
Nicholas Thompson 39-38_77
Erik Barnes 37-40_77
Greg Yates 39-39_78
Andy Spencer 36-42_78
Rick Lamb 42-36_78
Conrad Shindler 39-39_78
Robert Allenby 41-39_80
KK Limbhasut 39-42_81
Martin Piller 40-43_83
Ryan Ruffels 40-43_83
