Kikanovic levels with late strike, Quakes tie Minnesota 2-2

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 10:25 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Benjamin Kikanovic scored the tying goal in the 82nd minute and the San Jose Earthquakes played to a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Kikanovic took Shea Salinas’ pass at the left corner of the 18-yard box and drove unchecked to the goal for a right-footed finish for the Earthquakes (3-7-2).

Minnesota (4-4-3) took a 2-1 lead in the 69th minute when Ramón Ábila had his penalty kick saved by James Marcinkowski, but the rebound held up in the middle of the 6-yard box and Ábila closed quickly for the easy putback.

Cade Cowell opened the scoring in the 15th minute with his second goal in as many games. Cristian Espinoza assisted Cowell after taking possession from the Minnesota defender deep in United’s side of the field.

Brent Kallman tied it at 1 for Minnesota in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time with a narrow-angle finish from the left side of the area.

