Key hole in the 3rd round of the British Open

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The key hole in the third round Saturday at the British Open:

HOLE: 18.

YARDAGE: 449.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.97.

RANK: 12.

KEY FACT: Louis Oosthuizen lagged a 50-foot put to tap-in range for par to keep a one-shot lead. Collin Morikawa missed a 12-foot birdie putt that would have given him a share of the lead. Jordan Spieth three-putted from 18 feet, missing a 2-footer for par, to fall three behind.

