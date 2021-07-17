Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Key hole in the 3rd round of the British Open

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 5:10 PM

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The key hole in the third round Saturday at the British Open:

HOLE: 18.

YARDAGE: 449.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.97.

RANK: 12.

KEY FACT: Louis Oosthuizen lagged a 50-foot put to tap-in range for par to keep a one-shot lead. Collin Morikawa missed a 12-foot birdie putt that would have given him a share of the lead. Jordan Spieth three-putted from 18 feet, missing a 2-footer for par, to fall three behind.

