Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Key hole at the…

Key hole at the British Open in the final round

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 3:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDWICH, England (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the British Open:

HOLE: 7

YARDAGE: 561.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.325.

RANK: 18.

KEY FACT: On the easiest hole of the final round that yielded more eagles (8) than bogeys (5), Louis Oosthuizen was in the fairway and hit iron into the bunker. He hit that over the green into another bunker and made bogey. Collin Morikawa made birdie to take the lead for the first time, and he never gave it back.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up