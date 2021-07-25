2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Jesús Medina opens scoring, NYCFC beat Orlando City 5-0

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 8:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Medina scored in the 40th minute and New York City FC added four second-half goals to rout Orlando City 5-0 on Sunday night.

Medina ran onto a ball tapped to him by Valentín Castellanos and ripped a rising left-footer into the top of the net for New York City (7-5-2).

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored from the edge of the penalty area in the in the 53rd minute, Maximiliano Moralez tapped into an open net from point-blank range in the 65th and 23-year-old rookie Malte Amundsen scored his first career MLS goal to make it 4-0 in the 79th minute. Castellanos put away the rebound of a shot deflected by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese in the 82nd to cap the scoring.

Gallese finished with nine saves for Orlando City (7-4-4).

NYCFC had 61% possession and outshot Orlando City 23-5.

