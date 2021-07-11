Italy-England Summary

|Italy
|Italy won 3-2 on penalty kicks
First half_1, England, Shaw 1 (Trippier), 2nd minute.
Second half_2, Italy, Bonucci 1, 67th minute.
First extra time_None.
Second extra time_None.
Penalty kicks_Italy 3 (Berardi G, Belotti SV, Bonucci G, Bernardeschi G, Jorginho SV); England 2 (Kane G, Maguire G, Rashford NG, Sancho Sv, Saka SV)
Yellow cards_Barella, Ita, 47th; Bonucci, Ita, 55th; Insigne, Ital, 84th; Chiellini, Ita, 90th+6; Maguire, Eng, 106th; Jorginho, Ita, 114th. Red cards_None.
Referee_Björn Kuipers, Netherlands. Linesmen_Sander van Roekel, Netherlands; Erwin Zeinstra, Netherlands.
A_67,173 .
|Lineups
Italy_Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson (Alessandro Fiorenzi, 118th); Jorginho, Nicolò Barella (Bryan Cristante, 54th), Marco Verratti (Manuel Locatelli, 96th); Federico Chiesa (Federico Bernardeschi, 86th), Lorenzo Insigne (Andrea Belotti, 91st), Ciro Immobile (Domenico Berardi, 55th)
England_Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker (Jadon Sancho, 120th), John Stones, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier (Bukayo Saka, 70th), Luke Shaw; Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice (Jordan Henderson, 74th, Marcus Rashford, 120th); Mason Mount (Jack Grealish, 99th), Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane
