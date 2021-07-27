2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Italy 6, Greece 6

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 3:41 AM

Italy 6, Greece 6

Italy 1 1 0 4 6
Greece 1 1 4 0 6

First Quarter_1, Italy, M. Aicardi, 6:28. 2, Greece, K. Mourikis, 2:29 (PP).

Second Quarter_3, Italy, S. Luongo, 4:58. 4, Greece, A. Papanastasiou, 1:55.

Third Quarter_5, Greece, K. Genidounias, 4:41. 6, Greece, M. Kapotsis, 3:49. 7, Greece, S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis, 3:15 (PP). 8, Greece, A. Vlachopoulos, 2:31.

Fourth Quarter_9, Italy, P. Figlioli, 6:59 (PS). 10, Italy, P. Figlioli, 4:43 (PP). 11, Italy, M. Aicardi, 2:07. 12, Italy, G. Echenique, 1:09 (PP).

Exclusions_Italy 7 (F. Di Fulvio 1, V. Dolce 1, N. Figari 1, N. Presciutti 1, A. Velotto 1, V. Renzuto Iodice 2); Greece 17 (S. Argyropoulos Kanakakis 1, G. Dervisis 1, A. Papanastasiou 1, K. Mourikis 2, I. Fountoulis 4, K. Genidounias 4, A. Vlachopoulos 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Italy None; Greece None.

Penalty Fouls_Italy None; Greece 1 (A. Papanastasiou 1).

Ejections_Italy None; Greece 3 (I. Fountoulis, K. Genidounias, A. Vlachopoulos).

Referees_Xevi Buch, Spain. Stanko Ivanovski, Montenegro. Milivoj Bebic, International Swimming Federation. Takeshi Inoue, International Swimming Federation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

