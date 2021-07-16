Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Isles acquire Panik, 2nd-round…

Isles acquire Panik, 2nd-round pick from Red Wings for Leddy

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 8:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders acquired forward Richard Panik and a second-round draft pick this year from the Detroit Red Wings on Friday for defenseman Nick Leddy.

Detroit will retain 50% of Panik’s salary.

Panik has 88 goals and 106 assists in 517 regular-season games in nine seasons with Tampa Bay, Toronto, Chicago, Arizona, Washington and Detroit. The 30-year-old Slovak split last season with Washington and Detroit, finishing with four goals and nine assists in 48 games.

Leddy, also 30, has 65 goals and 271 assists in 776 regular-season games in 11 seasons with Chicago and New York. He has seven goals and 26 assists in 121 playoff games, helping the Blackhawks win the 2013 Stanley Cup. Last season, the former University of Minnesota star had two goals and 20 assists in 56 games.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up