Ireland 2, South Africa 0

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 11:09 AM

Ireland 1 0 1 0 2
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0

Ireland_S. Torrans 1, R. Upton 1.

South Africa_None.

Green Cards_N. Daly, Ireland, 0. T. Mallett, South Africa, 0.

Yellow Cards_E. Molikoe, South Africa, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Kelly Hudson, New Zealand. Emi Yamada, Japan. Ayanna Mc Clean, Trinidad and Tobago. Michelle Meister, Germany.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

