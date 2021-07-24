Ireland 2, South Africa 0 Ireland 1 0 1 0 — 2 South Africa 0 0 0 0 — 0…

Ireland 2, South Africa 0

Ireland 1 0 1 0 — 2 South Africa 0 0 0 0 — 0

Ireland_S. Torrans 1, R. Upton 1.

South Africa_None.

Green Cards_N. Daly, Ireland, 0. T. Mallett, South Africa, 0.

Yellow Cards_E. Molikoe, South Africa, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Kelly Hudson, New Zealand. Emi Yamada, Japan. Ayanna Mc Clean, Trinidad and Tobago. Michelle Meister, Germany.

