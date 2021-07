HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The game between the New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami originally scheduled for Saturday night…

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The game between the New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami originally scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The date and time of the rescheduled match will be announced at a later date.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.