IndyCar, Road America agree to multi-year extension

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 12:43 PM

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — IndyCar plans to keep making stops at Road America, announcing a multi-year extension Tuesday that keeps the Wisconsin road course on the annual schedule of the open-wheel racing series.

IndyCar began racing at Road America in 1982 and has made annual stops there since 2016. Exact terms of the extension were not disclosed.

Alex Palou won this year’s race. Last year, Road America hosted an IndyCar doubleheader that marked the first time fans were able to attend a race during the pandemic-delayed season.

Road America, which opened in 1955, is located on 640 acres at Elkhart Lake, about halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay. The course is 4.014 miles long, features 14 turns and is surrounded by about 1,600 campsites.

