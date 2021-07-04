IndyCar Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Results

Sunday At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, Ohio. Lap length: 2.258 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Josef Newgarden,…

Sunday

At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Lexington, Ohio.

Lap length: 2.258 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80 laps, Running.

2. (3) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

3. (7) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

4. (5) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

5. (6) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

6. (8) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

7. (18) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

8. (20) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

9. (22) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

10. (19) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

11. (12) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

12. (14) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

13. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

14. (15) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

15. (24) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

16. (11) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

17. (9) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

18. (17) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

19. (23) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

20. (26) Ryan Norman, Dallara-Honda, 79, Running.

21. (21) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 79, Running.

22. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 79, Running.

23. (13) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 78, Running.

24. (10) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 78, Running.

25. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 3, Did not finish.

26. (16) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 3, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.405 mph.

Time of Race: 01:39:58.8551.

Margin of Victory: 0.8790 seconds.

Cautions: 2 for 6 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-29, Herta 30-31, Newgarden 32-52, Ericsson 53-54, Herta 55-57, Newgarden 58.

Points: Palou 384, O’Ward 345, Dixon 328, Newgarden 315, Ericsson 280, Pagenaud 271, Herta 260, Veekay 257, Rahal 256, Sato 226.

