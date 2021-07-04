IndyCar Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Results

Sunday
At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Lexington, Ohio.
Lap length: 2.258 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80 laps, Running.
2. (3) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
3. (7) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
4. (5) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
5. (6) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
6. (8) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
7. (18) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
8. (20) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.
9. (22) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
10. (19) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
11. (12) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.
12. (14) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.
13. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
14. (15) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.
15. (24) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.
16. (11) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.
17. (9) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
18. (17) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.
19. (23) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.
20. (26) Ryan Norman, Dallara-Honda, 79, Running.
21. (21) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 79, Running.
22. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 79, Running.
23. (13) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 78, Running.
24. (10) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 78, Running.
25. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 3, Did not finish.
26. (16) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 3, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 108.405 mph.
Time of Race: 01:39:58.8551.
Margin of Victory: 0.8790 seconds.
Cautions: 2 for 6 laps.
Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-29, Herta 30-31, Newgarden 32-52, Ericsson 53-54, Herta 55-57, Newgarden 58.
Points: Palou 384, O’Ward 345, Dixon 328, Newgarden 315, Ericsson 280, Pagenaud 271, Herta 260, Veekay 257, Rahal 256, Sato 226.
