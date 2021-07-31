Hungary 11, United States 8 Hungary 2 3 3 3 — 11 United States 1 3 0 4 — 8…

Hungary 2 3 3 3 — 11 United States 1 3 0 4 — 8

First Quarter_1, Hungary, T. Mezei, 7:30. 2, United States, A. Bowen, 5:02. 3, Hungary, M. Pasztor, 1:35 (PP).

Second Quarter_4, United States, J. Hooper, 7:28 (PP). 5, United States, B. Hallock, 4:10 (PP). 6, Hungary, D. Varga, 1:59. 7, United States, B. Hallock, 1:44. 8, Hungary, M. Vamos, 1:20. 9, Hungary, B. Harai, 0:34.

Third Quarter_10, Hungary, K. Manhercz, 5:10. 11, Hungary, M. Vamos, 3:25 (PP). 12, Hungary, K. Manhercz, 1:54.

Fourth Quarter_13, Hungary, D. Varga, 6:37 (PS). 14, United States, A. Obert, 6:20. 15, United States, L. Cupido, 5:26 (PP). 16, United States, H. Daube, 3:08 (PP). 17, Hungary, K. Manhercz, 1:47 (PP). 18, United States, A. Bowen, 0:32 (PP). 19, Hungary, N. Hosnyanszky, 0:01 (PP).

Exclusions_Hungary 17 (D. Angyal 1, B. Harai 1, T. Mezei 1, M. Pasztor 1, D. Varga 1, N. Hosnyanszky 2, S. Jansik 2, M. Vamos 2, G. Zalanki 2, B. Erdelyi 4); United States 11 (L. Cupido 1, J. Hooper 1, B. Stevenson 1, M. Vavic 1, D. Woodhead 1, J. Smith 2, H. Daube 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Hungary None; United States None.

Penalty Fouls_Hungary None; United States 1 (M. Irving 1).

Ejections_Hungary 1 (B. Erdelyi); United States 1 (H. Daube).

Referees_Xevi Buch, Spain. Arkadiy Voevodin, Russia. William Shaw, International Swimming Federation. Milivoj Bebic, International Swimming Federation.

