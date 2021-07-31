2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Hungary 11, United States 8

Hungary 11, United States 8

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 2:14 AM

Hungary 11, United States 8

Hungary 2 3 3 3 11
United States 1 3 0 4 8

First Quarter_1, Hungary, T. Mezei, 7:30. 2, United States, A. Bowen, 5:02. 3, Hungary, M. Pasztor, 1:35 (PP).

Second Quarter_4, United States, J. Hooper, 7:28 (PP). 5, United States, B. Hallock, 4:10 (PP). 6, Hungary, D. Varga, 1:59. 7, United States, B. Hallock, 1:44. 8, Hungary, M. Vamos, 1:20. 9, Hungary, B. Harai, 0:34.

Third Quarter_10, Hungary, K. Manhercz, 5:10. 11, Hungary, M. Vamos, 3:25 (PP). 12, Hungary, K. Manhercz, 1:54.

Fourth Quarter_13, Hungary, D. Varga, 6:37 (PS). 14, United States, A. Obert, 6:20. 15, United States, L. Cupido, 5:26 (PP). 16, United States, H. Daube, 3:08 (PP). 17, Hungary, K. Manhercz, 1:47 (PP). 18, United States, A. Bowen, 0:32 (PP). 19, Hungary, N. Hosnyanszky, 0:01 (PP).

Exclusions_Hungary 17 (D. Angyal 1, B. Harai 1, T. Mezei 1, M. Pasztor 1, D. Varga 1, N. Hosnyanszky 2, S. Jansik 2, M. Vamos 2, G. Zalanki 2, B. Erdelyi 4); United States 11 (L. Cupido 1, J. Hooper 1, B. Stevenson 1, M. Vavic 1, D. Woodhead 1, J. Smith 2, H. Daube 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Hungary None; United States None.

Penalty Fouls_Hungary None; United States 1 (M. Irving 1).

Ejections_Hungary 1 (B. Erdelyi); United States 1 (H. Daube).

Referees_Xevi Buch, Spain. Arkadiy Voevodin, Russia. William Shaw, International Swimming Federation. Milivoj Bebic, International Swimming Federation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

