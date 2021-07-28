2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Ledecky finally wins gold | VT professor on Biles
Hungary 10, United States 9

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 2:12 AM

Hungary 2 3 1 4 10
United States 2 3 3 1 9

First Quarter_1, Hungary, R. Parkes, 7:43. 2, United States, M. Musselman, 4:03. 3, United States, M. Steffens, 2:06. 4, Hungary, A. Gyongyossy, 0:28 (PP).

Second Quarter_5, Hungary, R. Keszthelyi, 7:18. 6, Hungary, V. Valyi, 6:33 (PP). 7, United States, R. Fattal, 5:49 (PP). 8, United States, R. Fattal, 2:30. 9, Hungary, A. Illes, 0:57. 10, United States, M. Fischer, 0:03.

Third Quarter_11, United States, M. Musselman, 6:23 (PP). 12, Hungary, D. Szilagyi, 3:38. 13, United States, M. Fischer, 3:23 (PP). 14, United States, M. Musselman, 2:45 (PP).

Fourth Quarter_15, Hungary, R. Parkes, 6:26. 16, Hungary, V. Valyi, 5:37. 17, United States, M. Seidemann, 2:28. 18, Hungary, R. Keszthelyi, 1:53 (PP). 19, Hungary, R. Parkes, 0:45.

Exclusions_Hungary 11 (G. Gurisatti 1, A. Illes 1, R. Keszthelyi 1, D. Leimeter 1, N. Rybanska 1, K. Garda 2, D. Szilagyi 2, G. Szucs 2); United States 6 (M. Fischer 1, P. Hauschild 1, M. Steffens 1, A. Williams 1, M. Seidemann 2).

4 Minute Exclusions_Hungary None; United States None.

Penalty Fouls_Hungary None; United States None.

Ejections_Hungary None; United States None.

Referees_Nenad Peris, Croatia. Xevi Buch, Spain. William Shaw, International Swimming Federation. Evgeny Sharonov, International Swimming Federation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

